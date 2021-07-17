Trash Pandas drop game one of doubleheader, weather postpones second

For the third consecutive day, The Trash Pandas and Barons dealt with a weather-related postponement in Birmingham Saturday.

After play was suspended on Thursday, the teams were slated to play a doubleheader on Friday. The teams were able to complete the first game before the weather postponed the second. The same exact thing would happen on Saturday.

Pitching for the first time since his appearance at the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, Reid Detmers started things off with a 1-2-3 inning. The left-hander struck out six in four innings of work, allowing one run on four hits.

Rocket City was held to just two hits at the dish as they dropped Saturday’s game 2-0.

The teams will attempt to wrap the series up with a seven-inning doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.