Trash Pandas drop close one to Lookouts 3-2

Huntsville native Graham Ashcraft kept Rocket City batters at bay during his start for the Lookouts.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 10:26 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

In a game separated by a rain delay, the Trash Pandas dropped a tight one to the Lookouts 3-2 Wednesday.

Rocket City’s Ryan Davis tossed five strong innings, allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.

On the other side, Huntsville’s own Graham Ashcraft toed the rubber for the Lookouts. In four innings of work, the former Huntsville Panther was very effective -- allowing one run on one hit with one punchout.

Despite a significant thunderstorm, the game resumed after a delay with Rocket City trailing 2-1.

Mitch Nay got the Trash Pandas even with his 20th homer of the year in the fifth inning, but a solo shot from Chattanooga’s Wilson Garcia sealed the game for the Lookouts in the eighth.

Rocket City is back in action on Thursday to play two against the Lookouts. Game one of the doubleheader is slated to start at 5:05 p.m.

