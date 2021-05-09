Rocket City defeated 7-1 in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee – The Rocket City Trash Pandas ended the first series in franchise history with a 7-1 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts in front of a Mother’s Day crowd of 2,542 on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field.

Chattanooga jumped out to an early lead against Trash Pandas starter Cooper Criswell (0-1, 9.00). In the first, an error by Rocket City first baseman David MacKinnon allowed the game’s first run to score. An inning later, the Lookouts rallied for five runs, capped by Narciso Crook’s two-run homer, to take a 6-0 lead.

That proved to be enough for the Chattanooga pitching staff. Starter Reiver Sanmartin (1-0, 0.00) gave up one hit over 5.0 scoreless innings with two walks and four strikeouts to earn the victory. Three Lookouts relievers then combined to keep the game out for reach.

In his Double-A debut, Criswell gave up six runs, four earned, on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings to suffer the loss. In relief, Nathan Bates threw 2.0 scoreless innings to hold the score at 6-0 Lookouts. Oliver Ortega entered in the seventh and gave up a run before Jhonathan Davis got through the eighth inning unscathed.

Rocket City got on the board in the eighth as Izzy Wilson launched a solo home run to right-center, his second of the season. The home run would be all the offense Trash Pandas could muster on the afternoon. MacKinnon, Mitch Nay, Michael Stefanic, and Anthony Mulrine also recorded hits for the visitors in the loss.

The Trash Pandas (2-4) head home to begin a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday night. First pitch in the inaugural game at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.