Clear

Trash Pandas' Christmas spectacular offers alternative way to get festive

Cars snake through the light show maze during the Rocket City Trash Pandas' Christmas Spectacular Friday.

The team has been hosting the event since November. Team officials believe the ballpark environment has been vital to the event's success.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 9:31 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2020 9:39 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The coronavirus has caused closures and cancellations across the country since the start of the pandemic, but in Madison County, one event has seemingly managed to find a balance and help give the community the Christmas celebration they’ve been searching for in a safe environment.

The Rocket City Christmas Spectacular wasn’t something the Trash Pandas had planned before the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season, but for nearly a month, the event has given people a place to celebrate and brighten their day.

“I think everyone around here is just thriving for something fun and holiday and Christmas,” Lindsey Knupp, the team’s vice president of marketing, promotions and entertainment, said.

Starting in mid-November, families around North Alabama have been heading out to Toyota Field for the drive-thru holiday experience. The Christmas lights spectacular keeps people in their cars as they drive through a 20-minute light show with music that’s synchronized with a radio broadcast.

“It’s all been safe, it’s contactless,” Knupp said. “You can download your ticket right onto your phone, scan it and you don’t even have to exchange any money. And you can stay in your car if you choose to.”

Once finished with the light show, people are also welcome to come into the stadium for the indoor winter wonderland, where there are photo opportunities with classic characters -- like Santa -- as well as food and drinks.

Even during celebrations, safety is a top priority. Along with masking and sanitation stations, Knupp said she believes the ballpark environment is to thank for the event’s success.

“I think having the open-air facility, having the large parking lot that is outdoors, the ability to come and you’re inside the ballpark, but really, you’re outside,” she said. “You’re outside in the open air, we have plenty of space inside Toyota Field to social distance.”

In these unprecedented times, families feel the event is a great way to get some holiday spirit without putting themselves at risk.

“It’s nice to be able to get out and feel comfortable getting out but to still be able to have a good time doing something with my family, especially since my daughter’s only two,” Kara Lewis, an event attendee, said. “It’s nice to get out and do something different.”

The indoor winter wonderland portion of the event runs until Christmas Eve, while the light show continues until Jan. 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 284922

Reported Deaths: 4034
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson38794548
Mobile21704386
Madison16115163
Tuscaloosa14931191
Montgomery13445255
Shelby1225486
Baldwin10288141
Lee849972
Morgan812962
Etowah769374
Marshall755164
Calhoun7534129
Houston590746
DeKalb563548
Cullman547457
Limestone506849
St. Clair505860
Lauderdale491760
Elmore480372
Walker4293113
Jackson418824
Talladega418061
Colbert368653
Blount360047
Autauga318642
Coffee282125
Franklin280834
Dale267559
Chilton250747
Dallas246734
Covington246538
Russell24306
Escambia221432
Tallapoosa201892
Chambers197755
Clarke175523
Pike171216
Marion163239
Winston161325
Lawrence152536
Geneva137412
Marengo137424
Pickens137023
Bibb135940
Butler128742
Barbour125830
Cherokee114924
Fayette111716
Randolph111627
Hale109933
Washington99222
Clay99127
Henry9567
Monroe89511
Cleburne85814
Lowndes85030
Macon82323
Lamar8068
Conecuh77015
Crenshaw76131
Perry7299
Bullock72220
Wilcox69418
Sumter63622
Greene51818
Choctaw44420
Coosa4234
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 428973

Reported Deaths: 5240
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby52963725
Davidson48146456
Knox22903194
Rutherford21014189
Hamilton20052204
Williamson1316991
Sumner11785152
Out of TN1047257
Wilson896699
Montgomery792997
Sullivan7888126
Washington7457128
Maury700082
Blount692468
Unassigned680735
Putnam663486
Bradley647343
Madison6129125
Sevier596442
Robertson455757
Tipton418142
Hamblen416864
Greene381577
Gibson379875
Anderson374138
Dyer353159
Coffee346046
Dickson338241
Bedford337545
Carter330472
Lawrence322739
McMinn317959
Cumberland304142
Obion299160
Roane289836
Warren287421
Jefferson275738
Loudon273121
Monroe264847
Fayette255140
Franklin253641
Hawkins245139
Hardeman242040
Weakley241438
Lauderdale222525
Henderson219436
Lincoln214824
Carroll210537
Rhea210337
White208724
Wayne206813
Marshall204922
Macon202832
Hardin202530
Trousdale196012
Cheatham193718
Cocke192430
Campbell185826
Henry181824
Haywood179730
Giles175251
Overton166137
Smith158519
Johnson156425
McNairy153434
DeKalb147025
Hickman140019
Fentress138427
Scott13769
Marion136922
Bledsoe13055
Crockett127429
Lake12688
Grainger124221
Chester115725
Claiborne113211
Unicoi106830
Decatur102614
Benton96719
Cannon9504
Morgan9388
Lewis90316
Grundy89814
Union8626
Humphreys8588
Polk82115
Jackson78917
Sequatchie6785
Stewart67718
Houston63721
Meigs63513
Clay62919
Perry57722
Moore4594
Pickett43516
Van Buren4234
Hancock2394

Most Popular Stories

Community Events