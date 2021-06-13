Trash Pandas can't complete 6-game sweep, fall to Smokies 6-0

The Rocket City Trash Pandas still can't say they've completed a six-game sweep after falling to the Tennessee Smokies 6-0 on Sunday.

Rocket City was on a six-game win streak and had won 10 straight against Tennessee entering the meeting, but a lack of hitting and some late magic from the Smokies ended any hopes of the sweep.

Kyle Tyler had another solid outing, allowing no runs and three hits while tossing six scoreless innings. Tyler left the game in a 0-0 tie, but that would change quickly with the Trash Pandas' bullpen running into massive issues.

Kieran Lovegrove walked the only three batters he faced. All of them would come home in the seventh as Boomer Biegalski tried to limit the damage.

All in, the Smokies scored six runs in the seventh and eighth. Rocket City had no answer at the plate, tallying only five hits in the loss.

The Trash Pandas will look to start fresh when they open a homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday.