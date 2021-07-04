Clear

Trash Pandas blow big lead, fall to Smokies 7-6

Rocket City led 6-1 in the fourth inning before a bullpen collapse dropped the team below .500.

Posted: Jul 4, 2021 10:54 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn't hold a four-run lead Sunday as they dropped below .500 with a 7-6 loss to the Tennessee Smokies. 

Former Auburn Tiger Davis Daniel made his Double-A debut for the Trash Pandas, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work. 

Daniel pitched with a lead for the entire game thanks to a two-run home run from Izzy Wilson. The first-inning blast was Wilson's 13th on the year, tying him for most in the Double-A South. 

Tennessee would eventually break the ice with a sac fly plating their first run. 

Torii Hunter Jr. blasted an absolute moonshot to dead center in the fourth inning. The three-run homer easily cleared the batter's eye and put the Trash Pandas up 6-1. That would be the final time Rocket City scored. 

In the bottom of the inning, a Brennen Davis solo shot would cut Rocket City's lead to four. Daniel left the game shortly after, allowing Tennessee to get to a shaky Rocket City bullpen. 

Adrian Almeida let this one slip away, allowing four runs to score during his 0.1 inning of work. 

With the game tied in the bottom of the eighth, Tim Susnara brought on the heartbreak with a sac fly to left field to bring home Nelson Maldonado with the game-winning run. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events