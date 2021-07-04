Trash Pandas blow big lead, fall to Smokies 7-6

The Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn't hold a four-run lead Sunday as they dropped below .500 with a 7-6 loss to the Tennessee Smokies.

Former Auburn Tiger Davis Daniel made his Double-A debut for the Trash Pandas, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work.

Daniel pitched with a lead for the entire game thanks to a two-run home run from Izzy Wilson. The first-inning blast was Wilson's 13th on the year, tying him for most in the Double-A South.

Tennessee would eventually break the ice with a sac fly plating their first run.

Torii Hunter Jr. blasted an absolute moonshot to dead center in the fourth inning. The three-run homer easily cleared the batter's eye and put the Trash Pandas up 6-1. That would be the final time Rocket City scored.

In the bottom of the inning, a Brennen Davis solo shot would cut Rocket City's lead to four. Daniel left the game shortly after, allowing Tennessee to get to a shaky Rocket City bullpen.

Adrian Almeida let this one slip away, allowing four runs to score during his 0.1 inning of work.

With the game tied in the bottom of the eighth, Tim Susnara brought on the heartbreak with a sac fly to left field to bring home Nelson Maldonado with the game-winning run.