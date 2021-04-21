Rocket City Trash Pandas hiring gameday staff

The Rocket City Trash Pandas' home opener is on May 11. On Wednesday night, they hosted their second job fair.

The Trash Pandas want to hire about 100 people to join their gameday staff. Since the game is less than 3 weeks away, some people may get hired right on the spot.

No experience is needed for the positions. The only requirement is that you're at least 16 years old. Some of the positions they're looking to hire for are ticket takers, cooks, security, etc.

The Vice President of Marketing, Lindsey Knupp, said this is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door and work your way up to a full-time position, all while working in a fun atmosphere.

“The biggest reason to want to work here is it’s fun," said Knupp. "This is where everyone comes to leave their worries at the door, come in and enjoy four hours of just freedom and entertainment and just lightheartedness, and that starts with our staff. So, if we’re not having fun, we can’t portray fun and have all of our fans having fun."

They're hosting another job fair on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.