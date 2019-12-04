Trash Pandas announce support for Save Minor League Baseball Task Force

Nearly 50 minor league teams' existence is being threatened.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas is not one of them.

Wednesday, the club announced its support for the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force. The bipartisian group is made up of five members of Congress who want to save Minor League Baseball.

According to a news release, The Save Minor League Baseball Task Force will advocate on behalf of the communities that stand to be most harmed by MLB’s plan to eliminate 42 minor league franchises.

They will closely monitor ongoing negotiations between MLB and MiLB as well as discuss potential legislative action if and when such a remedy becomes necessary.

Trash Pandas Vice President and GM, Garrett Fahrmann said, "We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D.-Massachusetts), David McKinley (RW.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB’s effort cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, familyfriendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game."