Rocket City Trash Pandas Release 2020 Schedule

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Mississippi Braves in their brand-new stadium on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 6:35 p.m. The Trash Pandas open their 2020 Southern League season on the road, April 9th in Birmingham.

The team also announced first pitch times for their full slate of Southern League games.

The Trash Pandas' inaugural season schedule features 70 home games beginning Opening Day, April 15, and concluding Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2020. Monday through Thursday night games begin will typically begin at 6:35 p.m., Friday night games at 7:05 p.m., and Saturday night games begin at 6:05 p.m.

The schedule also includes early-season Sundays at 2:05 p.m. and summer Sundays at 5:05 p.m.

“After so many fantastic events leading to actual baseball, from the naming contest, the logo and

uniform reveals, season ticket holder parties, and the great days bonding with fans in our store, it is

amazing to think we’ll be playing ball in just over eight months,” said Trash Pandas CEO, Ralph

Nelson. “I’ve said it repeatedly: no community has ever embraced a team like North Alabama has the

Trash Pandas. We cannot wait to show our fans what we have planned for them at the ballpark.”

In addition to regular games, the 2020 schedule features the following special games:

● April 29, 12:05 p.m. - Mid-Week Businessperson / Student Special vs. Montgomery Biscuits

● May 24, 6:05 p.m. - Memorial Day Salute to the Military vs. Biloxi Shuckers

● July 3, 7:05 p.m. - Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza vs. Birmingham Barons

● July 14, 12:05 p.m. - Mid-Week Businessperson / Student Special vs. Jackson Generals

Officials say a full promotional schedule will be announced in early 2020, including fireworks shows and giveaways

on every homestand.

Trash Pandas will wear an Inaugural Mission Patch and Inaugural Season Logo n on all player uniforms throughout 2020, as well as authentic jerseys purchased by the public.

Both logos will be featured on merchandise and other ballpark items sold throughout the 2020 season

The team released this 2020 Rocket City Trash Pandas Schedule on Thursday:

Game Times are Subject To Change

Date Day Time Opponent

April 9, 2020 Thursday at Birmingham

April 10, 2020 Friday at Birmingham

April 11, 2020 Saturday at Birmingham

April 12, 2020 Sunday at Birmingham

April 13, 2020 Monday at Birmingham

April 14, 2020 Tuesday OFF DAY

April 15, 2020 Wednesday 6:35 PM Mississippi

April 16, 2020 Thursday 6:35 PM Mississippi

April 17, 2020 Friday 7:05 PM Mississippi

April 18, 2020 Saturday 6:05 PM Mississippi

April 19, 2020 Sunday 2:05 PM Mississippi

April 20, 2020 Monday at Chattanooga

April 21, 2020 Tuesday at Chattanooga

April 22, 2020 Wednesday at Chattanooga

April 23, 2020 Thursday at Chattanooga

April 24, 2020 Friday at Chattanooga

April 25, 2020 Saturday 6:05 PM Montgomery

April 26, 2020 Sunday 2:05 PM Montgomery

April 27, 2020 Monday 6:35 PM Montgomery

April 28, 2020 Tuesday 6:35 PM Montgomery

April 29, 2020 Wednesday 12:05 PM Montgomery

April 30, 2020 Thursday at Tennessee

May 1, 2020 Friday at Tennessee

May 2, 2020 Saturday at Tennessee

May 3, 2020 Sunday at Tennessee

May 4, 2020 Monday at Tennessee

May 5, 2020 Tuesday OFF DAY

May 6, 2020 Wednesday 6:35 PM Pensacola

May 7, 2020 Thursday 6:35 PM Pensacola

May 8, 2020 Friday 7:05 PM Pensacola

May 9, 2020 Saturday 6:05 PM Pensacola

May 10, 2020 Sunday 2:05 PM Pensacola

May 11, 2020 Monday at Birmingham

May 12, 2020 Tuesday at Birmingham

May 13, 2020 Wednesday at Birmingham

May 14, 2020 Thursday at Birmingham

May 15, 2020 Friday at Birmingham

May 16, 2020 Saturday 6:05 PM Chattanooga

May 17, 2020 Sunday 2:05 PM Chattanooga

May 18, 2020 Monday 6:35 PM Chattanooga

May 19, 2020 Tuesday 6:35 PM Chattanooga

May 20, 2020 Wednesday 6:35 PM Chattanooga

May 21, 2020 Thursday 6:35 PM Biloxi

May 22, 2020 Friday 7:05 PM Biloxi

May 23, 2020 Saturday 6:05 PM Biloxi

May 24, 2020 Sunday 6:05 PM Biloxi

May 25, 2020 Monday 12:05 PM Biloxi

May 26, 2020 Tuesday OFF DAY

May 27, 2020 Wednesday at Montgomery

May 28, 2020 Thursday at Montgomery

May 29, 2020 Friday at Montgomery

May 30, 2020 Saturday at Montgomery

May 31, 2020 Sunday at Montgomery

June 1, 2020 Monday 6:35 PM Tennessee

June 2, 2020 Tuesday 6:35 PM Tennessee

June 3, 2020 Wednesday 6:35 PM Tennessee

June 4, 2020 Thursday 6:35 PM Tennessee

June 5, 2020 Friday 7:05 PM Tennessee

June 6, 2020 Saturday at Biloxi

June 7, 2020 Sunday at Biloxi

June 8, 2020 Monday at Biloxi

June 9, 2020 Tuesday at Biloxi

June 10, 2020 Wednesday at Biloxi

June 11, 2020 Thursday at Jacksonville

June 12, 2020 Friday at Jacksonville

June 13, 2020 Saturday at Jacksonville

June 14, 2020 Sunday at Jacksonville

June 15, 2020 Monday at Jacksonville

June 16, 2020 Tuesday OFF DAY

June 17, 2020 Wednesday 6:35 PM Jackson

June 18, 2020 Thursday 6:35 PM Jackson

June 19, 2020 Friday 7:05 PM Jackson

June 20, 2020 Saturday 6:05 PM Jackson

June 21, 2020 Sunday 2:05 PM Jackson

June 22, 2020 Monday All-Star Break

June 23, 2020 Tuesday All-Star Break

June 24, 2020 Wednesday All-Star Break

June 25, 2020 Thursday at Mississippi

June 26, 2020 Friday at Mississippi

June 27, 2020 Saturday at Mississippi

June 28, 2020 Sunday at Mississippi

June 29, 2020 Monday at Mississippi

June 30, 2020 Tuesday 6:35 PM Birmingham

July 1, 2020 Wednesday 6:35 PM Birmingham

July 2, 2020 Thursday 6:35 PM Birmingham

July 3, 2020 Friday 7:05 PM Birmingham

July 4, 2020 Saturday at Tennessee

July 5, 2020 Sunday at Tennessee

July 6, 2020 Monday at Tennessee

July 7, 2020 Tuesday at Tennessee

July 8, 2020 Wednesday at Tennessee

July 9, 2020 Thursday at Tennessee

July 10, 2020 Friday 7:05 PM Jackson

July 11, 2020 Saturday 6:05 PM Jackson

July 12, 2020 Sunday 5:05 PM Jackson

July 13, 2020 Monday 6:35 PM Jackson

July 14, 2020 Tuesday 12:05 PM Jackson

July 15, 2020 Wednesday OFF DAY

July 16, 2020 Thursday at Pensacola

July 17, 2020 Friday at Pensacola

July 18, 2020 Saturday at Pensacola

July 19, 2020 Sunday at Pensacola

July 20, 2020 Monday OFF DAY

July 21, 2020 Tuesday 6:35 PM Tennessee

July 22, 2020 Wednesday 6:35 PM Tennessee

July 23, 2020 Thursday 6:35 PM Tennessee

July 24, 2020 Friday 7:05 PM Tennessee

July 25, 2020 Saturday 6:05 PM Tennessee

July 26, 2020 Sunday 5:05 PM Tennessee

July 27, 2020 Monday at Mississippi

July 28, 2020 Tuesday at Mississippi

July 29, 2020 Wednesday at Mississippi

July 30, 2020 Thursday at Mississippi

July 31, 2020 Friday at Mississippi

August 1, 2020 Saturday at Jackson

August 2, 2020 Sunday at Jackson

August 3, 2020 Monday at Jackson

August 4, 2020 Tuesday at Jackson

August 5, 2020 Wednesday at Jackson

August 6, 2020 Thursday 6:35 PM Birmingham

August 7, 2020 Friday 7:05 PM Birmingham

August 8, 2020 Saturday 6:05 PM Birmingham

August 9, 2020 Sunday 5:05 PM Birmingham

August 10, 2020 Monday 6:35 PM Birmingham

August 11, 2020 Tuesday OFF DAY

August 12, 2020 Wednesday 6:35 PM Jacksonville

August 13, 2020 Thursday 6:35 PM Jacksonville

August 14, 2020 Friday 7:05 PM Jacksonville

August 15, 2020 Saturday 6:05 PM Jacksonville

August 16, 2020 Sunday 5:05 PM Jacksonville

August 17, 2020 Monday OFF DAY

August 18, 2020 Tuesday at Chattanooga

August 19, 2020 Wednesday at Chattanooga

August 20, 2020 Thursday at Chattanooga

August 21, 2020 Friday at Chattanooga

August 22, 2020 Saturday at Chattanooga

August 23, 2020 Sunday 5:05 PM Pensacola

August 24, 2020 Monday 6:35 PM Pensacola

August 25, 2020 Tuesday 6:35 PM Pensacola

August 26, 2020 Wednesday 6:35 PM Pensacola

August 27, 2020 Thursday 6:35 PM Pensacola

August 28, 2020 Friday at Jackson

August 29, 2020 Saturday at Jackson

August 30, 2020 Sunday at Jackson

August 31, 2020 Monday at Jackson

September 1, 2020 Tuesday at Jackson

September 2, 2020 Wednesday OFF DAY

September 3, 2020 Thursday 6:35 PM Chattanooga

September 4, 2020 Friday 7:05 PM Chattanooga

September 5, 2020 Saturday 6:05 PM Chattanooga

September 6, 2020 Sunday 6:05 PM Chattanooga

September 7, 2020 Monday 12:05 PM Chattanooga