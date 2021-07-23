Trash Pandas' Lovegrove speaks out on issues with Angels organization in ESPN report

In a report published by ESPN on Friday, players in the Los Angeles Angels organization detailed the financial and mental struggles they are dealing with as a result of their low salaries.

Trash Pandas’ pitcher Kieran Lovegrove was among those interviewed in the Joon Lee article.

Lovegrove told ESPN that he is “living with six other teammates in a three-bedroom apartment, sleeping on a twin mattress, with one person sleeping in the kitchen and two others in the living room,” according to the article.

“It's gotten to the point now where there are guys who are in a serious mental health crisis because of how stressful money is here … I really do think it affects not only their play on the field, but I think it affects quality of life overall. We're reaching a point now where this is actually becoming detrimental to the players' overall health, and the owner not addressing it is [the organization] actively saying that they don't care about the health of their players,” Lovegrove told ESPN.

When asked for comment, The Rocket City Trash Pandas echoed the statement of the Angels, saying: “What is being reported is unacceptable, and we will look into it and address it.”

After the Trash Pandas win Friday, manager Jay Bell offered his own comments, though.

“You don’t get paid like you do at the major league level as a minor leaguer. I have two boys that are playing and I know exactly how much money they are making,” Bell said. “It’s a difficult lifestyle for those players. My older son just had a child yesterday and so money is certainly a concern. It is something that matters to these guys.”

Bell said his recommendation is that the players who are looking to start a dialogue do so in a way that “honors” the person they want to get a point across to.

“If they have a point of view, that’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with that,” Bell said.