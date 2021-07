Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers has been named to the American League roster for the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Denver.

The Angels No. 2 prospect has posted a 2-2 record with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts. Detmers leads the Double-A South with 76 strikeouts, the most among Angels' minor leaguers.

The lefty has been on a strikeout tear in his last two starts, punching out 30 batters in just 12 innings on the rubber.