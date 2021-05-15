Clear

Trash Pandas Continue Streak Over Smokies: Long Bombs and Solid Pitching Clinch Series

The win extended the Trash Pandas’ winning streak to four and clinched Rocket City’s first-ever series.

Posted: May 15, 2021 11:16 PM
Posted By: WAAY 31 Sports

The following is a release from the Rocket City Trash Pandas 

MADISON, Alabama –The Rocket City Trash Pandas got seven strong innings from starting pitcher Cooper Criswell and launched three more homers in an easy 9-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies Saturday night at Toyota Field in front of 7,209 fans. The win extended the Trash Pandas’ winning streak to four and clinched Rocket City’s first ever series.

The win also pushed the Trash Pandas’ record to 6-5. The first time Rocket City has been above .500 this season.

The Trash Pandas, again, used the long ball to start the scoring in the first. Centerfielder Orlando Martinez ignited the rally with a leadoff double, then scored when first baseman David MacKinnon drilled a two-run homer to left to put Rocket City in front.

Tennessee scored their lone run on a two-out, second-inning dinger by right fielder Vance Vizcaino to left. The solo shot cut the Trash Pandas’ lead in half.

However, the home team would plate four runs in the third to put the game away. Second baseman Michael Stefanic led off with a single before the next two hitters were retired. Third baseman Mitch Nay came up next and reached on an infield single to put runners at the corners with two out. Former New York Mets infielder Gavin Cecchini, appearing in his first game with the Trash Pandas, followed and ripped a three-run homer well over the leftfield wall to make the score 5-1.

Smokies starting pitcher Luis Lugo was lifted from the game after Cecchini’s shot and replaced by Scott Effross. The right-hander was greeted rudely by Martinez who lifted a solo homerun to right to push the Rocket City lead to 6-1. It was the second time in as many nights the Trash Pandas have gone back-to-back with homeruns giving them 10 for the series.

Rocket City would wrap up the scoring with three unearned runs in the fifth. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with two away when leftfielder Torii Hunter Jr. reached on a fielding error from the Smokies’ Andy Weber, one of three errors in the game for the shortstop.

With the bases still loaded, Martinez lined a double to right-center to score two more runs and give Rocket City the final tally of 9-1.

The Trash Pandas pounded out 13 hits in the game as Martinez led the way with a 3-5 effort. He had two doubles, two RBI and a run scored. Cecchini finished his first game 2-5 with his three-run homer and single. He also scored two runs and stole a base. Stefanic and Hunter chipped in with two singles apiece. Stefanic scored a run, while Hunter stole a base.

The Smokies were held to four hits, two of them by Vizcaino who also singled in addition to the round-tripper.

Getting the win was Criswell (1-1) who bounced back from a difficult outing against Chattanooga last Sunday by going seven frames and allowing an earned run on four hits. The Carrollton, GA native did not walk a hitter and struck out seven. The loss fell to Lugo (0-2) as the southpaw gave up five earned runs on six hits over 2.2 innings.

Over the last four games, Trash Pandas starters have allowed only one run in 20.1 innings.

The Trash Pandas (6-5) wrap-up series with the Smokies (4-6) on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field with first pitch scheduled for 2:35 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on 103.9 FM THE UMP and SportsRadio 730 AM with Josh Caray on the call.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 49°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 539829

Reported Deaths: 11038
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson798271529
Mobile41261809
Madison35132506
Tuscaloosa25915455
Shelby25294249
Montgomery24705593
Baldwin21392310
Lee15987172
Calhoun14569319
Morgan14422280
Etowah13918353
Marshall12275225
Houston10641282
Elmore10147206
Limestone10065151
St. Clair9946245
Cullman9761194
Lauderdale9457243
DeKalb8865188
Talladega8339176
Walker7260278
Autauga7001108
Jackson6836112
Blount6771139
Colbert6320135
Coffee5578118
Dale4876113
Russell445138
Chilton4369113
Franklin426282
Covington4138118
Tallapoosa4044153
Escambia394777
Chambers3590123
Dallas3568153
Clarke351461
Marion3137101
Pike311977
Lawrence302698
Winston275773
Bibb264564
Geneva254078
Marengo249665
Pickens234862
Barbour232056
Hale223978
Butler219069
Fayette212662
Henry189643
Cherokee184645
Randolph182442
Monroe178141
Washington167739
Macon161150
Clay157157
Crenshaw153557
Cleburne149641
Lamar143236
Lowndes140553
Wilcox127430
Bullock123242
Conecuh110829
Coosa109228
Perry107826
Sumter104932
Greene92634
Choctaw61024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 857055

Reported Deaths: 12312
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby964521629
Davidson89674942
Knox51116636
Hamilton44570496
Rutherford43212437
Williamson28116217
Sumner24135349
Montgomery20402227
Wilson18907236
Out of TN1822399
Sullivan16952298
Unassigned16918134
Blount15559196
Bradley15100151
Washington14691245
Maury13545172
Sevier13451175
Putnam11437175
Madison11281241
Robertson9793132
Anderson8795171
Hamblen8632173
Greene7928156
Tipton7397104
Coffee6922123
Dickson6854113
Cumberland6769133
Carter6662158
Gibson6542146
McMinn654198
Bedford6522128
Roane6318105
Jefferson6244125
Loudon616469
Hawkins6161107
Lawrence598491
Monroe587596
Warren555581
Dyer5440106
Franklin516490
Fayette511878
Cheatham457856
Obion455096
Cocke452499
Lincoln437163
Rhea435775
Marshall420658
Campbell417463
Weakley416365
Giles4010100
Henderson380776
White368170
Carroll363483
Macon363178
Hardin358968
Hardeman353764
Henry320676
Lauderdale320244
Claiborne318873
Scott315245
Marion312847
Overton302561
Wayne297034
Hickman284746
McNairy284254
DeKalb280754
Smith278539
Haywood271562
Grainger263550
Morgan251339
Trousdale250622
Fentress243047
Johnson241939
Bledsoe215811
Chester215451
Polk208725
Unicoi204549
Crockett203549
Cannon192831
Union192234
Humphreys181528
Grundy179534
Sequatchie171829
Lake170526
Benton167340
Decatur159339
Lewis158426
Meigs139125
Stewart133028
Jackson132336
Clay110330
Houston109733
Perry107228
Moore101717
Van Buren85523
Pickett75924
Hancock59312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events