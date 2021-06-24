Trash Pandas bounce back with 8-3 with over Lookouts

The Trash Pandas bounced back from Wednesday’s 11-run shutout loss with an offensive explosion.

Every Rocket City player recorded at least one hit as the team racked up eight runs on 13 hits in a win over the Lookouts.

In the 8-3 victory, Orlando Martinez and Mitch Nay provided early sparks with long home runs. MacKinnon and Cecchini, each with two-hit nights, drove in five combined runs.

On the mound, Aaron Hernandez settled into a groove. The 24-year-old went five, allowing just one run while striking out seven as he picked up his second win.

Getting back in the win column, Rocket City is now in a tie for second place in the north division of the Double-A South, just one game behind Birmingham.