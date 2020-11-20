Transplant surgery delayed for Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigator gored by bull

A Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigator in need of a small intestine transplant after being gored by a bull earlier this year learned Friday he'll have to wait a bit longer for surgery.

Caleb Brooks was gored by the bull in August and taken to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for treatment. He and his family returned there this week for transplant surgery.

On Friday, his wife, Madeline, posted this to the Our Journey #PrayingForBrooks Facebook page: "Unfortunately our transplant team didn’t like the small intestine from the donor. We are experiencing a “dry run”. This is something that is common with transplant. Caleb will be discharged from the hospital and he will still be actively awaiting a small intestine."

A GoFundMe was set up for the family. You can find it here.

See the original post from the sheriff's office below: