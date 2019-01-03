Training requirements for security guards

We're learning more about the requirements for security guards in Alabama after a shooting outside a Huntsville nightclub.

The guard at Club 3208 is being hailed a hero after taking down a man who police said was firing an AK-47 in the parking lot.

According to Riley Security in Huntsville the state requires security guards to go through a minimum of 16 hours of training if they're just going to be working the door of a bar. If that same guard is carrying a gun they have to do an additional 16 hours of training. According to the owner of Riley Security, not every company follows those regulations, "There are some companies out there that don't do any training. There are some companies out there that aren't with the regulatory board and that may not be on them, cause there are some people that just don't know that it exists," said the Owner of Riley Security Jason White.

His guards go through over double the state required training to be a security guard, but he said the quality of training differs because of the nature of the job, "It's probably just a part time job for them, cause generally that's not a full time position," said White.

WAAY 31 tried to find out which company Club 3208 hired the hero security guard through, but they did not respond.

Riley Security told WAAY 31 they even put their guards through an extensive active shooter training. According to them, most companies do not do that.

We don't know if the guard at Club 3208 had any sort of active shooter training.

Riley Security told WAAY 31 the Alabama Security Regulatory Board has two compliance officers who go around the state making sure security guards have the proper licensing and training.