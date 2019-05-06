Train carrying coal derails in Jackson County

UPDATE: Crews from Birmingham and Chattanooga are on the way to the scene.
Cleanup is expected to take as long as 24 hours.
From earlier:
The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says it and public safety agencies are currently on the scene of a train derailment in Woodville.
The train was carrying coal, and there is no threat to residents, according to officials.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area of County Road 8 between Venson Street and County Road 30.
