Train carrying coal derails in Jackson County

UPDATE: Crews from Birmingham and Chattanooga are on the way to the scene.

Cleanup is expected to take as long as 24 hours.

From earlier:

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says it and public safety agencies are currently on the scene of a train derailment in Woodville.

The train was carrying coal, and there is no threat to residents, according to officials.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area of County Road 8 between Venson Street and County Road 30.