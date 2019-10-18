Traffic stopped on Maysville Road in Madison County after vehicle flipped

Update: The Alabama State Trooper at the scene said only the driver was in the car. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital. The call of the wreck came in around 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Traffic is still blocked.

----------

Original story:

Traffic is stopped on Maysville Road in Madison County after a vehicle flipped Friday evening.

Crews are working to cut someone out of the vehicle. The Rescue Squad, Huntsville police, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Central Fire are at the scene.

An Air Evac helicopter also landed a short distance from the scene.

