Traffic stop in Morgan Co. leads to child endangerment charges in Marshall Co.

A traffic stop in Morgan County led to child endangerment charge.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office Posted on Facebook about the incident. They said Kayla Womack was stopped by a deputy in the Somerville area for a possible DUI.

Officials said she told deputies she was trying to get back home to her 1-year-old and 2-year-old kids she had left home hours earlier in Marshall County.

Sergeant Jones contacted the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and met Marshall County Lieutenant Sorrell at the home. Both deputies made entry through an unsecured door and found the children asleep.

DHR was contacted and took custody of the children. Womack was charged with DUI in Morgan County and booked into the Morgan County Jail. Friday night, she was released and transported to Marshall County to face Endangering Welfare of a Child charges.