Traffic slowed on University Drive, Pulaski Pike in Huntsville after vehicle hit utility pole

Traffic is being redirected on University Drive and Pulaski Pike in Huntsville after a vehicle hit a utility pole.
The wreck happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday, and police say the road is still impacted as of 6:52 a.m.
Police were unsure about the condition of the driver. They are currently redirecting traffic around the pole.
