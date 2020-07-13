Clear
Traffic slowed on University Drive, Pulaski Pike in Huntsville after vehicle hit utility pole

Be advised.

Jul 13, 2020
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 7:47 AM
Ashley Thusius

Traffic is being redirected on University Drive and Pulaski Pike in Huntsville after a vehicle hit a utility pole.

The wreck happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday, and police say the road is still impacted as of 6:52 a.m.

Police were unsure about the condition of the driver. They are currently redirecting traffic around the pole.

