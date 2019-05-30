Clear

Traffic signals are being installed at Burgreen and Dupree Worthey Roads

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the traffic signals should be up by Friday.

Posted: May 30, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on installing traffic signals at a busy intersection along U.S. 72. Officials said the Burgreen Road and Dupree Worthey Road intersection has heavy traffic and signals will help cars cross the street safely. Traffic poles were installed on Tuesday. Now workers are putting up wiring. Next, they will hang up the traffic signal heads. Officials said everything should be completed by Friday. Residents who live nearby say they've been wanting traffic lights for years.

"A lot of tragedies have been there. There's been a lot of wrecks, so it would save a lot of people a lot of heartaches and a lot of pain," said resident, Sherry Glover.

"We believe overall that it's going to improve safety and improve the functionality of the intersection with respect to the side streets," said Seth Burkett with the Department of Transportation.

The Department of Transportation is advising that people drive with caution in this area. They said once the traffic signal is up, they will make plans to turn it on.

