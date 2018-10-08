Traffic signal to be installed at intersection of Burgreen Road and Highway 72

The Alabama Department of Transportation is working to secure federal safety funds to pay for a traffic signal to be installed at the intersection of Burgreen Road and Highway 72 in Limestone County.

This initiative is the result of a study where the department spent a day counting vehicles travelling through the intersection to determine if a traffic signal should be installed.

The decision to install a light was based on traffic volume not the crash history of the intersection. The department does not currently know when the light will be installed or how much it will cost.

A representative with the department said they do believe that a traffic signal will help with traffic in the area and that they are also looking at additional safety improvements.