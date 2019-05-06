Traffic signal coming to dangerous intersection in Limestone Co.

Changes could be on the way for a dangerous intersection in Limestone County.

That intersection is on Highway 72 at Burgreen and Dupree Worthey Roads, very close to the Madison County line.

WAAY 31 spoke with folks who work near the intersection after hearing a traffic signal could soon be installed there.

“We would be over there working and you could hear tires screeching. We’ve seen several lives lost at this intersection since we’ve been here," Dee Sanderson said. "A gentleman on a motorcycle was crossing this intersection, a car hit him, and he passed in the ditch right there.”

Dee Sanderson works at the intersection of Highway 72 and Burgreen Road.

The business she works for has only been at its current location since October and, already, Sanderson and her coworkers have seen numerous wrecks in front of their store.

“Just a month ago, we saw a three-car pile-up at this intersection," Sanderson said.

She told WAAY 31 some drivers even cut through their parking lot to avoid the intersection, putting a lot of her customers and employees in danger.

“My delivery guy was getting out of his truck on the corner right here, when a car came off of Burgreen, speeding through our parking lot, and missed him probably by about a foot," Sanderson said.

But Sanderson admitted that she and her coworkers also do what they can to avoid the intersection when it’s time to go home for the day.

“We actually go beside the building on Burgreen, take a right, and go through the flea market parking lot, so we can get out at that entrance to avoid this traffic," she said.

So, when Sanderson heard a traffic signal could soon be installed in front of her store, she was thrilled.

“I think it would be great! I really do. I think it would alleviate traffic," she said. "It’s going to give every direction an opportunity to stop, to go, to turn, to cross this intersection, without any danger to themselves.”

WAAY 31 reached out to the Alabama Department of Transportation. They couldn’t give us an exact date for when the traffic signal would be installed, but they told us they’re gathering the materials for it now, so it should be in the near future.

The Limestone County Commission voted on Monday to maintain the signal once it's in place.