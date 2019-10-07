Clear

Traffic rerouted on Highway 40 in Jackson County due to two-vehicle wreck

Alabama State Troopers are handling the scene.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 40 Monday evening, according to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Harnen says one person was taken to the hospital and the other person has minor injuries. Highway 40 is blocked and traffic is being rerouted to Highway 35.

