Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 40 Monday evening, according to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Harnen says one person was taken to the hospital and the other person has minor injuries. Highway 40 is blocked and traffic is being rerouted to Highway 35.
Alabama State Troopers are handling the scene.
Related Content
- Traffic rerouted on Highway 40 in Jackson County due to two-vehicle wreck
- Highway 72 wreck slows down morning traffic
- Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Highway 20
- Madison County sheriff: Traffic backed up due to wreck at Highway 231 and Joe Quick Road
- Madison police: Avoid Highway 72, Wall Triana Highway due to multi-vehicle wreck
- Traffic Alert: Avoid South Bethel Road, Highway 67 South in Priceville due to wreck
- Traffic congested on Highway 20 in Decatur after two-vehicle wreck
- Traffic Alert: All lanes of Highway 35 in DeKalb Co. reopened after two-vehicle wreck
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Wreck causes traffic problems on Highway 20 in Decatur
Scroll for more content...