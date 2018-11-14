Traffic pattern changes coming to one downtown street

A Huntsville City Councilman is concerned over a new traffic pattern in downtown that will provide only one lane of traffic for drivers headed east. Williams Avenue runs in front of the Von Braun Center and behind Big Spring Park.

"I think there are some questions because with all the growth downtown do we really want to go from two lanes to one lane in that eastern direction,' said Councilman Bill Kling.

He said he is worried the new traffic pattern downtown will cause a traffic nightmare.

"The Civic Center events are taking place, the new City Centre will have hundreds of people coming into it everyday, and Big Spring Park is well utilized," he added.

The City of Huntsville's spokesperson said that changes to the road were a part of the master plan to help make downtown Huntsville safer for pedestrians. Part of the plan has also added streets like Joseph Lowery boulevard, roundabouts and new roads behind the Von Braun Center to help guide traffic in that direction.

Kling thinks the plan to eliminate a lane for drivers needs to be discussed.

"I think we will have a good public hearing and a good public discussion at tomorrow night's council meeting," he said.

The city's spokesperson said the Urban and Economic Development Director will give the council a presentation about the new pattern at Thursday's council meeting.