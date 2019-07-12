Clear

Traffic lights fall on car during thunderstorm

It happened at the corner of University Drive and Jordan Lane.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 11:38 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

A string of taffic lights fell onto a car at University Drive and Jordan Lane on Friday night. Huntsville Police on the scene told WAAY 31 the thunderstorm that came through the area caused the lights to fall.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt by the light. 

East and westbound traffic on University Drive was closed while Huntsville Utility crews worked to fix the lights. Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 at 11:15 p.m. that it would take roughly an 1 hour and 45 minutes to fix the problem. 

