Traffic issues resolved for Trash Pandas second home game

Traffic was not an issue for the Trash Pandas second home game Wednesday night. However, that was not the case 24 hours prior.

Cars were lined up for hours trying to get into the parking lot. Many fans were left feeling frustrated, missing out on the first few innings.

However, early this morning, staff met and came up with solutions.

"Definitely a huge difference tonight," Fan Jeff Bergenstresser said.

He is a season ticket holder and Madison resident. He only lives minutes away from the stadium. However, last night, he was one of the many fans caught up in long lines, eager to watch baseball return to North Alabama.

"By the time we picked up my three buddies and headed over here it took us an hour and 45 minutes to make a four-mile treck, tonight 12 minutes," Bergenstresser said.

Vice President of Marketing Lindsey Knupp said there are now three entrances into the parking lots. Tuesday night, there was only one.

"We knew there was going to be growing pains, it was our first night, but I mean what a great problem to have," Knupp said.

It took getting on the phone with the City of Madison to remove a barricade blocking off one of the entrances near the 565 ramp.



"We still have that entry point we were using on Trash Panda Way and then we added another area to come through, our parking lot off Stadium Way so that is right into our gravel parking lot," She said.

In addition, Knupp said they took away the VIP parking lot and are hoping to expand the gravel lot.

For fans like Bergstresser, not even the risk of traffic was going to stop him from coming back.

"We're happy they're here," Bergstresser said.

Madison Police is helping divert traffic when needed. Two officers were there Tuesday night and they are working to get more help in the future.

If you are looking to avoid traffic altogether, you can come early and tailgate in the parking lots.

Cars were not the only thing lined up during the home opener. Food lines were also very long.

Knupp said that it is because they are still trying to hire more employees. For more information, click here.