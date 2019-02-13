Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

I-65 north in Cullman Co. reopened after single-vehicle crash with injuries

Courtesy of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

The driver of the commercial vehicle was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, officials say.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:58 AM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 8:11 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: (8:10 a.m.) I-65 has been reopened.

----

Alabama State Troopers and cleanup crews are clearing a single-vehicle wreck that happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday morning on Interstate 65 north in Cullman County, near Mile Marker 297.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, officials say.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, traffic in the north and southbound lanes is flowing but is heavy. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events