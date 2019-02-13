I-65 north in Cullman Co. reopened after single-vehicle crash with injuries

UPDATE: (8:10 a.m.) I-65 has been reopened.

Alabama State Troopers and cleanup crews are clearing a single-vehicle wreck that happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday morning on Interstate 65 north in Cullman County, near Mile Marker 297.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, officials say.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, traffic in the north and southbound lanes is flowing but is heavy. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.