Photo Gallery 1 Images
A wreck that happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. at Kelly Cemetery Road and Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Hwy caused traffic delays during the evening commute.
The wreck was cleared by emergency crews. WAAY 31 is working to gather more information.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
Related Content
- Traffic flowing again after wreck at Kelly Cemetery Road, Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Hwy in Huntsville
- Update: Traffic flowing, wreck cleared on Memorial PKWY
- Huntsville funding study of I-565 traffic flow issues
- Traffic Alert: Wreck at Rideout Road in Huntsville causing delays
- Traffic Alert: I-65 southbound shut down between HWY 72 and Huntsville-Brownsferry Rd. due to wreck
- Update: Traffic flowing after wreck cleared on Interstate 565 westbound in Madison
- Traffic Alert: Use caution at Rideout Road in Huntsville due to wreck
- Wrecked 18-wheeler blocks Florence traffic
- Church Street project will completely revamp traffic flow
- Single vehicle wreck closes one lane of traffic in Huntsville
Scroll for more content...