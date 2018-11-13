Clear
Traffic congested on Highway 20 in Decatur after two-vehicle wreck

A two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 20.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 3:51 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 4:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur Police warn drivers to expect delays on Highway 20 in front of Rhodes Ferry Park Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle wreck. 

One westbound lane is blocked and traffic is congested. Officials say to avoid the area if possible while the wreck is cleared.

Decatur Fire Department said there were multiple unknown injuries, and ambulances and fire trucks were called to the scene. Two people have been transported to the hospital.

