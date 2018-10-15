Clear

Traffic blocked on Monte Sano after car rolls into ditch

Traffic is blocked both ways on Monte Sano Boulevard Southeast in Huntsville after a car rolled off the road into a ditch around 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 4:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 5:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

One of the three passengers in the car went to the hospital with minor injuries. The wreck was a single vehicle accident, in which the Jeep went off the side of the road and went down about 30 feet. 

The wreck is currently blocking traffic both ways. 

