Traffic blocked on Monte Sano after car rolls into ditch

Traffic is blocked both ways on Monte Sano Boulevard Southeast in Huntsville after a car rolled off the road into a ditch around 3:50 p.m. Monday.
One of the three passengers in the car went to the hospital with minor injuries. The wreck was a single vehicle accident, in which the Jeep went off the side of the road and went down about 30 feet.
The wreck is currently blocking traffic both ways.
