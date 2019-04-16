Clear
Traffic alerts: Road closures Tuesday in Huntsville, Athens

Avoid the areas if you can. Use caution if you cannot.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 8:12 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The following road closures have been announced for today. Avoid the areas if you can. Use caution if you cannot.

At 10 a.m., Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will close the north and southbound lanes of Zierdt Road at the intersection of Martin Road to remove old utility poles. The work is expected to be completed by noon.

Quinn Road in Athens will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Zehner and Blackburn roads for a paving project.

