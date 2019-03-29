Traffic alerts: 1 accident on Jordan Lane, another on Mastin Lake

The Huntsville Police Department reports two accidents are causing issues Friday afternoon:
All westbound lanes of Mastin Lake are blocked, just west of Pulaski Pike, due to a traffic accident.
And one northbound lane of Jordan Lane at Oakwood Ave is closed due to traffic accident.
Avoid the areas if possible.
Expect delays and use caution if you cannot.
