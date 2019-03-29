Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Traffic alerts: 1 accident on Jordan Lane, another on Mastin Lake

Avoid the areas if possible.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 4:07 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 4:11 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports two accidents are causing issues Friday afternoon:

All westbound lanes of Mastin Lake are blocked, just west of Pulaski Pike, due to a traffic accident.

And one northbound lane of Jordan Lane at Oakwood Ave is closed due to traffic accident.

Avoid the areas if possible.

Expect delays and use caution if you cannot.

Find WAAY 31 traffic information here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events