Traffic alert: Wreck with injuries slows traffic in Lacey’s Spring

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 8:43 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 9:18 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a two-car wreck with injuries on northbound Hwy. 231 near Apple Grove Road in Lacey's Spring, says Sheriff Ron Puckett.

One lane is open. Traffic is moving slowly.

