Traffic alert: Wreck with injuries slows traffic in Lacey’s Spring

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a two-car wreck with injuries on northbound Hwy. 231 near Apple Grove Road in Lacey's Spring, says Sheriff Ron Puckett.
One lane is open. Traffic is moving slowly.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
