UPDATE: The accident has been cleared.
From earlier:
The Madison Police Department is advising motorists to stay away from the area of Hughes Road and Mill Road due to an accident.
They advise avoiding it for the next hour.
Use caution if you cannot avoid the area.
Related Content
- Hughes, Mill roads back open after wreck
- Moores Mill Road shut down after multi-vehicle wreck
- Hugh Freeze speaks In Huntsville
- I-65 Southbound lanes back open after tractor trailer wreck
- California Street back open after wreck involving HPD officer
- Slaughter Road back open after 18-wheeler went off the road
- Minor injuries reported in Shields Road wreck
- Toney road reopens after afternoon wreck
- Wreck blocks part of Sutton Road
- I-565 backed up due to wreck
Scroll for more content...