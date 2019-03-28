Clear

Hughes, Mill roads back open after wreck

The Madison Police Department is advising motorists to stay away from the area of Hughes Road and Mill Road due to an accident.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 12:36 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 1:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared.

From earlier:

They advise avoiding it for the next hour.

Use caution if you cannot avoid the area.

