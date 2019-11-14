Clear

Traffic alert: Wreck completely shuts down southbound lanes at Jordan Lane, Sparkman Drive

The Huntsville Police Department reports a traffic accident has occurred at Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 7:25 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 8:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Southbound lanes are completely shut down.

Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman, said two patients with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Motorists should expect delays in this area.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

