Traffic alert: Wreck completely shuts down southbound lanes at Jordan Lane, Sparkman Drive

The Huntsville Police Department reports a traffic accident has occurred at Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive.
Southbound lanes are completely shut down.
Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman, said two patients with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Motorists should expect delays in this area.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
