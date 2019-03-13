Clear
Traffic alert: Wreck completely blocks portion of Oakwood Avenue

Avoid the area if possible

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Police Department reports that all lanes of Oakwood Avenue between Giles Drive and Rodgers Drive are shut down due to a wreck.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

