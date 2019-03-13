Traffic alert: Wreck completely blocks portion of Oakwood Avenue

Huntsville Police Department reports that all lanes of Oakwood Avenue between Giles Drive and Rodgers Drive are shut down due to a wreck.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
