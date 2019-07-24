Clear

Traffic alert: Wreck closes some northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway

Motorists should expect delays in this area.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 2:58 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports a traffic accident has occurred at northbound Memorial Parkway just north of Winchester Road.

All northbound lanes of Memorial just north of Winchester are closed at this time.

Avoid the area if possible.

