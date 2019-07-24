The Huntsville Police Department reports a traffic accident has occurred at northbound Memorial Parkway just north of Winchester Road.
All northbound lanes of Memorial just north of Winchester are closed at this time.
Motorists should expect delays in this area.
Avoid the area if possible.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes some northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway
- Huntsville police: Northbound traffic down to one lane after wreck on Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake
- The lane closure on the northbound South Memorial Parkway cancelled
- Traffic alert: University Drive at Memorial Parkway reopened after wreck
- Traffic alert: Wreck causing delays on Memorial Parkway
- Traffic alert: All lanes of Memorial Parkway at I-565 back open after multiple wrecks
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident closes southbound lanes at Memorial Parkway/Green Cove
- Traffic Alert: Wrecks on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville cause afternoon traffic delays
- Traffic Alert: Crews closing outside lane, shoulder on portion of I-65 northbound in Morgan Co.
- Lanes reopen on Memorial Parkway following three-vehicle wreck
Scroll for more content...