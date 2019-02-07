Traffic alert: Wreck closes portion of South Green Mountain Road

A wreck and fire have closed South Green Mountain Road near Hell’s Gate.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch says a wreck involving a vehicle and an Excavator has the road currently shut down in both directions.
The vehicle caught on fire, but the fire is now out.
