Traffic alert: Wreck closes portion of South Green Mountain Road

The vehicle caught on fire, but the fire is now out.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 12:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A wreck and fire have closed South Green Mountain Road near Hell’s Gate.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch says a wreck involving a vehicle and an Excavator has the road currently shut down in both directions.

