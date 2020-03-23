Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic alert: Wreck closes all northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway near Redstone Federal Credit Union Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Traffic alert: Fatal wreck closes Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue, Redstone Federal Credit Union

Traffic alert: Wreck closes all northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway near Redstone Federal Credit Union

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 9:11 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 9:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports all northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway, including access lanes, are shut down in front of Redstone Federal Credit Union, 3309 S. Memorial Parkway, due to traffic accident.

Southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway are closed from Drake Avenue to Joe Davis Stadium.

Memorial Parkway fatal crash March 23

Police report that one person, a pedestrian, is dead. Police say the pedestrian was hit multiple times.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services and many police cars are on scene.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events