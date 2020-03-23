Traffic alert: Fatal wreck closes Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue, Redstone Federal Credit Union

The Huntsville Police Department reports all northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway, including access lanes, are shut down in front of Redstone Federal Credit Union, 3309 S. Memorial Parkway, due to traffic accident.
Southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway are closed from Drake Avenue to Joe Davis Stadium.
Memorial Parkway fatal crash March 23
Police report that one person, a pedestrian, is dead. Police say the pedestrian was hit multiple times.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services and many police cars are on scene.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
