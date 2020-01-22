Traffic alert: Wreck closes Old Madison Pike lanes near Slaughter Road

The Huntsville Police Department says eastbound lanes of Old Madison Pike are closed after a traffic accident at Old Madison Pike and Slaughter Road.
Traffic is being diverted on northbound Slaughter Road.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
