Traffic alert: Wreck closes 2 lanes of University Drive

The Huntsville Police Department reports that two eastbound lanes of University Drive east of Memorial Parkway are closed due to a wreck

Huntsville police say the driver of the car was in the parking lot of Bama grocery.

They received a call about him being suspicious, and say when they got to the scene they saw he was bleeding profusely.

He drove off, hitting an officer, police said. The officer is OK.

The suspect then hit a car at Pulaski and University, left the scene of that accident, and then hit a light pole and another vehicle at Memorial Parkway.

He was taken to hospital with police behind him in the ambulance.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.