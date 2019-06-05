Clear

Traffic alert: Wreck causing major delays on Governors Drive

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 9:18 AM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 9:21 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A wreck on Governors Drive near Governors Bend Road is causing major delays in the area.

Use caution if you cannot.

