Clear

Traffic alert: Wreck causing delays on Memorial Parkway

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports that a wreck on Memorial Parkway has caused lane blockage, resulting in major delays between Airport Road and Bob Wallace Avenue.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 8:40 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 9:06 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports that a wreck on Memorial Parkway has caused lane blockage, resulting in major delays between Airport Road and Bob Wallace Avenue.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Follow WAAY 31 Traffic information here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events