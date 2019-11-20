Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

I-565, Greenbrier Road in Huntsville reopens after wreck

There were traffic delays in the area.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 5:15 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 6:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: Huntsville police reports the roadway is back to normal

From earlier:

The Huntsville Police Department reports that westbound I-565 at Greenbrier Road is down to one lane due to a vehicle collision.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events