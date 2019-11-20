I-565, Greenbrier Road in Huntsville reopens after wreck

UPDATE: Huntsville police reports the roadway is back to normal
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department reports that westbound I-565 at Greenbrier Road is down to one lane due to a vehicle collision.
Expect traffic delays in the area.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
