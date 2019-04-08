Traffic alert: Wreck blocks part of Winchester Road

The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports that Winchester Road from Mountain Fork to Hillsboro Circle is shut down in both directions due to a wreck.
Seek alternate routes. Use caution if in the area.
