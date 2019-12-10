Clear
Triana Boulevard lanes at 7th Avenue re-open after wreck

The Huntsville Police Department reports that a wreck has shut down southbound lanes of Triana Boulevard at 7th Avenue.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 3:28 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: The wreck is cleared

From earlier:

Traffic is being diverted onto 7th Avenue.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

