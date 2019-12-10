Triana Boulevard lanes at 7th Avenue re-open after wreck

UPDATE: The wreck is cleared
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department reports that a wreck has shut down southbound lanes of Triana Boulevard at 7th Avenue.
Traffic is being diverted onto 7th Avenue.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
