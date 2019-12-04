Clear
Traffic alert: Wreck blocks Research Park lanes near Old Madison Pike in Huntsville

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 5:57 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has closed the southbound lanes of Research Park in the area of Research Park Boulevard and Old Madison Pike junction due to an accident.

Please use alternate routes. 

