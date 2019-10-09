UPDATE: 1 person killed in Memorial Parkway, Hobbs Island Road wreck

UPDATE: Huntsville police say one person was killed in the wreck.

Police said the wreck involved a dump truck in the left turn lane to turn onto Hobbs Island Road and a smaller truck that was northbound on Memorial Parkway.

Police have not yet said which truck is at fault.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

From earlier:

The Huntsville Police Department reports all northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway at Hobbs Island Road are closed due to a traffic accident.

One of the vehicles involved is a dump truck.

Traffic is being diverted to Hobbs Island Road.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.