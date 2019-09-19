Traffic alert: Wreck blocking lanes of Hwy. 72 near Paint Rock

An overturned 18-wheeler has both lanes of eastbound Hwy. 72 near SR 65 blocked in Paint Rock.
One person has been transported to the hospital.
The Alabama Department of Transportation expects to wreck to be clear by 2:15 p.m.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
