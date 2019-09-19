Clear

Traffic alert: Wreck blocking lanes of Hwy. 72 near Paint Rock

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:24 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 1:02 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips, Josh Rayburn

An overturned 18-wheeler has both lanes of eastbound Hwy. 72 near SR 65 blocked in Paint Rock.

One person has been transported to the hospital.

The Alabama Department of Transportation expects to wreck to be clear by 2:15 p.m.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events