Wreck cleared at Governors Drive, Gallatin Street

UPDATE: 3 people were hurt in the wreck and taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.
A dog in one of the vehicles is waiting for someone to come from Guntersville to pick it up.
The scene is cleared.
From earlier:
A wreck on Governors Drive at Gallatin Street is causing traffic delays.
One lane of Governors appears to be closed.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
