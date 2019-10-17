Wreck cleared at Governors Drive, Gallatin Street

UPDATE: 3 people were hurt in the wreck and taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

A dog in one of the vehicles is waiting for someone to come from Guntersville to pick it up.

The scene is cleared.

From earlier:

A wreck on Governors Drive at Gallatin Street is causing traffic delays.

One lane of Governors appears to be closed.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.